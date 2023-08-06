Com. Shibdas Ghosh’s birth centenary witnesses massive gathering

Kolkata: On the occasion of the centenary birth anniversary of Comrade Shibdas Ghosh, the founder of the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) a mega rally organised at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Grounds, on Saturday drawing a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

The event included a photo exhibition showcasing the life of Comrade Shibdas Ghosh and the party’s revolutionary movement, featuring many rare and unseen pictures. Additionally, two bookstalls were set up, offering books in various languages to the attendees.

Presided over by Comrade K Radha Krishna (Politburo Member) and featuring speeches by Comrade Satyavan (Central Committee Member), the gathering witnessed a special address by Comrade Prabhash Ghosh (General Secretary, SUCI-C). The event served as a platform to rally people from all walks of life, including workers, farmers, students, and youth, who are gearing up for a major movement across the country.

One of the primary concerns voiced during the gathering was the rise in communal incidents in the country and the impunity granted to miscreants.

Comrade Satyavan strongly denounced the alleged dirty politics perpetuated by various political parties, including CPI(M), Congress, Trinamool, and BJP, who he believed have surrendered to the interests of capitalists to exploit the people. He vowed that SUCI (Communist) would continue to oppose such bourgeois politics and work towards establishing socialism in the country.

Comrade Prabhash Ghosh shed light on Comrade Shibdas Ghosh’s life and the founding of the SUCI (Communist) Party. He stressed that the party remains unwavering in its commitment to combating the influence of capitalists in politics and striving for the welfare of the common people.

The gathering concluded with a fervent resolve to uphold the ideals of Comrade Shibdas Ghosh and continue the fight against divisive politics, ensuring justice and equality for all.