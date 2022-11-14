'Come out of the safe zone': Mahesh Babu gets brutally trolled

Hyderabad: Celebrities often receive social media hate and there is no denying that each and every star has been trolled by netizens. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is no exception. The actor is currently receiving wrath from his fans as they are hugely disappointed with his choice of films lately.

#StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh has been trending on Twitter. Social media users are claiming that the Telugu actor is refusing to try new concepts and instead playing safe. It is also said that Mahesh is repeating the weak plot line in his movies.

It is to be noted that his last films — Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Sarileru Neekevvaru failed to impress the audience. They failed to mint good numbers at the box office. Fans are now hoping that Mahesh Babu will bounce back on screens with some good stories without repeating his same old storylines with four songs, fights, family drama, and hero elevations. Check out the tweets below.

By the time of dookudu, he was next to rajini's remuneration in South and market in US., never one dream it off

His filmography getting better with business man, 1nenokkadinae and a project with ARM(not happened until spyder) #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh pic.twitter.com/KYZJKlwMCF — TK_ (@familymanhere) November 13, 2022

Exactly the same happening with MB. Before it gets too late #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh. https://t.co/ThJtJDUotu — Sharu (@UnbridledSoul) November 13, 2022

Don't torture us with your routine movies, do movies like you used to do in past please bro @urstrulyMahesh #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh — saketh prince (@ssmbfreak12) November 13, 2022

Nee meeda unna prema valla odulkotledu. Bharistunnam ani matram marchipoku anna @urstrulyMahesh. NOT HAPPY with your PERFORMANCES and your MOVIES. You’ve become so predictable and boring. Pathetic phase. #StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh — Sharu (@UnbridledSoul) November 13, 2022

#StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh Still my Favourite Film in India, Best Film of @urstrulyMahesh Yet Village problems Society problems e chetta mi movies lo enduku Sir 🙏 Make one more with Sukumar 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MXwLix9LY6 — Vamshi Stambamkadi (@Film_Director_) November 13, 2022

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu has two big projects with Trivikram and SS Rajamouli.