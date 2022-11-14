'Come out of the safe zone': Mahesh Babu gets brutally trolled

Hyderabad: Celebrities often receive social media hate and there is no denying that each and every star has been trolled by netizens. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is no exception. The actor is currently receiving wrath from his fans as they are hugely disappointed with his choice of films lately.
#StopDoingRoutineMoviesMahesh has been trending on Twitter. Social media users are claiming that the Telugu actor is refusing to try new concepts and instead playing safe. It is also said that Mahesh is repeating the weak plot line in his movies.
It is to be noted that his last films — Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Sarileru Neekevvaru failed to impress the audience. They failed to mint good numbers at the box office. Fans are now hoping that Mahesh Babu will bounce back on screens with some good stories without repeating his same old storylines with four songs, fights, family drama, and hero elevations. Check out the tweets below.
Speaking about his upcoming projects, Mahesh Babu has two big projects with Trivikram and SS Rajamouli.