Comedian detained for set on Lebanon economic crisis, Army

Renowned Lebanese stand-up comedian, Nour Hajjar was detained after posting a sketch online depicting deteriorating economic conditions and cracking jokes on army personnel of the country.

The comedian who was apprehended on Friday, August 25, had said that Lebanese army personnel are being forced to take on several side jobs such as delivery services in order to make sufficient money, local media, Megaphone News reported.

Hajjar was reportedly summoned to the military police barracks in Rihaniye for questioning without giving a specific cause.

According to local media, the comedian’s lawyer, Diala Shehadeh was taken out of the military police station and instructed to wait outside until a decision was made.

Hajjar posted the video clip of the sketch online platform where comedians usually share their work.

The platform’s co-founder, Dany Abou Jaoude, has also been ordered by investigators to meet with Hajjar’s lawyer on Monday, August 28 at the military police headquarters.

Military personnel also visited the venue where the platform stages its shows in the Karantina area, a spokeswoman for the platform said.

The decision to hold Hajjar in custody was criticised by Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

In a series of posts on X she wrote, “No one should be detained for peacefully expressing their opinion, no matter how offensive or insulting others find that opinion.”

“Amnesty calls on Lebanon’s authorities to release Nour immediately,” she added.