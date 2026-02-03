COMEDK entrance exam for engineering colleges in Karnataka on May 9

The applications for the exam will be available from February 3 to March 16.

Hyderabad: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) entrance exam for admission into 150 unaided engineering colleges in Karnataka will be held on May 9.

Interested candidates can apply on the COMEDK website, a press release by COMEDK said, adding that the application process and exam will be conducted online.

The computer-based test will be conducted in over 200 cities across India and more than 1,40,000 students are expected to appear for the examination. Candidates from all over India are eligible to apply.

