Commander of Palestine corps in IRGC’s overseas arm killed, Israel claims

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday,June 21, that Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestinian Corps in Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an overnight strike on an apartment in the city of Qom.

According to the IDF on X, Izadi served as a crucial link between the Iranian regime and Hamas. He was identified as one of the main orchestrators of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

Izadi played a central role in military coordination between senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hamas leadership. He was also responsible for boosting financial support from Iran to Hamas for its terrorist operations against Israel.

During the current conflict, Izadi directed Hamas forces operating from Lebanon. More recently, he had been focused on rebuilding Hamas’ military capabilities and ensuring the group maintained control in Gaza.

🔴ELIMINATED: Saeed Izadi, a founder of the Iranian regime’s plan to destroy Israel, was eliminated in a precise IDF strike in the area of Qom.



Izadi was also the commander of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, a key coordinator between the Iranian regime and Hamas, and… pic.twitter.com/ICPna4O4no — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2025

There has been no confirmation of his death from Iranian authorities.

The incident comes amid escalating violence between Israel and Iran. The current hostilities began on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on sites in Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting retaliatory missile attacks.

Israeli officials reported at least 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries from Iranian strikes. Iranian media said 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in Israeli attacks.