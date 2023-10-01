Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked

Dining out is set to become dearer as an immediate fallout of this hike.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2023 7:58 am IST
LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad
(Representational Image)

New Delhi: In a huge setback for millions of consumers, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 209, with effect from Sunday, according to industry sources.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As a result of this, price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,731.50 from October 1 onwards in New Delhi.

Dining out is set to become dearer as an immediate fallout of this hike.

MS Education Academy

The decision has come just a month after OMCs had slashed the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by a significant Rs 158, with effect from September 1, thus bringing their price down to Rs 1,522 in the national capital.

The latest hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders also comes just over a month after the Centre had cut prices of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs 200 for all connection holders across the country, in August.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders is done on the first day of each month. Earlier in August too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were cut by Rs 99.75 by OMCs.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st October 2023 7:58 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button