Commercial LPG cylinder supply improving in Telangana, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy once again reiterated in the Assembly that there is ample supply of domestic LPG cylinders in Telangana.

Speaking in the Assembly on Sunday, March 29, he agreed that a shortage persists in commercial LPG kg cylinders and auto gas due to the ongoing Middle East war. Although supplies dropped by 20 per cent in recent weeks, following coordination between the State, oil marketing companies and the Centre, it has improved to 40 per cent,” he said.

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SLBC project to complete by 2028

Reddy said the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel (SLBC) work would be completed by June 2028. The project came to a long halt following the 2025 roof collapse that claimed eight lives. After an intensive search operation, the work has resumed.

The government has sanctioned a special package of Rs 5,000 crore for land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement across irrigation projects, to be released by June 2, Reddy said.

Attacking the BRS yet again, the minister said that KCR’s government had spent nearly Rs 5,000 crore on the Dindi Lift Irrigation Project. “We have finalised the source and headworks and sanctioned Rs 1,800-crore Yadula-to-Dindi link. The work is set to begin soon,” he said.

The Dindi Lift Irrigation Project is expected to deliver 30 TMC of water to the erstwhile Nalgonda district, covering Munugode and Devarakonda constituencies, with completion targeted within two years.

BRS reason for delay in irrigation projects

He assured all Krishna Basin irrigation projects will be completed as per schedule, and blamed the delays on the previous BRS government.

He alleged that the BRS spent Rs 1.81 lakh crore on irrigation, and a chunk of it was diverted to the now-defunct Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“Two special corporations were created to raise Rs 97,000 crore through high-interest, short-term loans, leaving an outstanding burden of Rs 82,000 crore. Of this, Rs 54,000 crore is principal and Rs 27,000 crore is interest that continues to accrue,” he said, adding that the Congress government has repaid Rs 41,000 crore in principal and Rs 16,000 crore in interest since it came to power.