Commerical LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 111 from Jan 1

New Delhi: Starting from January 1, the price of commercial LPG has risen by Rs 111 per cylinder across all major cities, making it the highest hike since June last year.

With this, a single 19 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 1,691.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,642.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,795 in Kolkata and Rs 1,849.50 in Chennai.

Domestic cylinder rates remain unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain frozen after a Rs 2 per-litre reduction in March last year; petrol currently costs Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi and diesel Rs 87.62.

Meanwhile, prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were reduced by 7.3 per cent. The reduction comes after three rounds of monthly price hikes.

According to state-owned fuel retailers, which include Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, the ATF price in Delhi was cut by Rs 7,353.75 per kilolitre to Rs 92,323.02 per kilolitre.

In Mumbai, it was revised to Rs 86,352.19 per kl, while prices in Chennai and Kolkata were cut to Rs 95,770 and Rs 95,378.02 per kl, respectively.

The rate was last raised by Rs 5,133.75 per kl, or 5.4 per cent, on December 1. Before that, prices had risen by about 1 per cent on November 1 and by 3.3 per cent on October 1.

The latest reduction is expected to ease pressure on airlines, for which fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of operating costs.

State-owned fuel retailers revise ATF and LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international benchmarks and the exchange rate.

(With PTI inputs)