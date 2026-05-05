Commissioner pushes faster paddy movement at Nalgonda mills

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra has directed officials to speed up unloading operations at rice mills as part of the ongoing rabi paddy procurement drive in Nalgonda.

During a surprise inspection on Tuesday, May 5, at a paddy procurement centre set up by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Peddakaparthi village of Chityal mandal, the commissioner reviewed ground-level arrangements and issued a series of instructions to improve the movement and handling of grain.

He emphasised increasing unloading capacity, vehicle rotation, and transport from procurement centres to mills. Officials were also told to deploy additional lorries and ensure adequate availability of load workers.

District Collector B Chandrasekhar informed the commissioner that around 25,000 quintals of paddy had arrived at the Peddakaparthi centre so far, of which 7,000 quintals had been procured and entered into the system. Officials said a significant quantity of stock is still lying at the centre awaiting movement.

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Given that Peddakaparthi is a major procurement centre, additional lorries, between 10 and 20, have been deployed at large centres across the district. Authorities also ensured there is no shortage of load workers, with about 30 workers at each procurement centre and 30-35 at mills.

The commissioner stressed that digital entries through tabs must be completed without fail and reviewed the status of uploads. He also enquired about drying and cleaning processes, availability of gunny bags, and tarpaulins, directing officials to arrange additional covers if required.

Inspection at Vattimarthy mill, focus on unloading speed and data entries

He visited Siddhartha Rice Industries in Vattimarthy and instructed millers to further increase unloading speed and vehicle rotation. He also examined system-based data uploads and tab entries at the mill.

Officials were directed to focus on centres with pending digital entries and shift paddy to intermediate godowns if mills face space constraints. Transport authorities were asked to arrange more vehicles to ensure the uninterrupted movement of grain.

Senior officials, including Civil Supplies Director Rohit Singh and district police and revenue authorities, were present during the inspection.