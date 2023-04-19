Committed to growing, investing across the country: Cook tells PM Modi

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and stressed that the company is committed to growing and investing across the country.

Cook, who is in India to launch the company’s flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, thanked PM Modi for the warm welcome.

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future – from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment”, Cook said in a tweet, posting a picture with PM Modi.

“We are committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook added.

Apple is ramping up its manufacturing in India, along with growing its retail presence.

Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.

Amid the local manufacturing push and an upcoming widespread retail store strategy, Apple shipped $7.5 billion worth iPhones and iPads in India in FY22-23, according to CMR data accessed by IANS.

In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 per cent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.