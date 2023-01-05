Committee formed to look into Secunderabad Cantonment, GHMC merger

Hyderabad: The formation of a committee to separate civil and military areas in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board is in the works, according to a circular from the ministry of defence and the Telangana ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD).

The letter, issued on January 4, is making its way through Secunderabad’s Resident Welfare Associations, as they are the most affected by road closures and lack of connectivity to the main city.

The RWAs have been demanding better connectivity to the main city areas, such as wider roads, metro rail, and others.

According to the letter to the Telangana government, a committee will be formed to investigate the specifics of the proposed modalities for the excision of land and immovable assets.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s composition, employees, pensioners, cantonment funds, civic services, movable properties, road and traffic management will be investigated.

Members of the All Cantonments Welfare Association applauded the start of the Secunderabad Cantonment civilian area’s merger with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.