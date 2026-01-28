Committee to probe rape, assault allegations against Janasena MLA

Meanwhile, the YSRCP shared videos on 'X' showing the woman alleging that Sreedhar had "threatened to kill" her.

Janasena MLA Arava Sreedhar
Janasena MLA Arava Sreedhar

Amaravati: The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena on Wednesday, January 28, announced a committee to probe sexual harassment and assault allegations against its MLA Arava Sreedhar.

The allegations were made by an unidentified woman, who accused Sreedhar (29), the Janasena MLA from Railway Kodur constituency, of “raping and physically assaulting” her over a period of more than a year.

“A committee has been formed to probe the allegations against Railway Kodur MLA,” the party said in a statement.

YSRCP MLC and women’s wing state president Varudu Kalyani condemned the alleged acts, saying the woman had endured mental torture for a year and a half.

“The coalition government has completely failed to protect women, allowing ruling party MLAs to act with impunity under the abuse of power,” Kalyani alleged at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

According to Kalyani, the woman alleged that she was “trapped, repeatedly raped, threatened, assaulted, forced to undergo abortions, and terrorised with threats against her child.”

She said the videos had shocked the state, exposing how coalition leaders were allegedly “playing with women’s lives”, while police remained “silent and victims faced false cases.”

Citing multiple incidents allegedly involving ruling party leaders, Kalyani said that no case had seen firm action, emboldening the perpetrators.

She questioned the silence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu, asking whether their tough statements on women’s safety were merely “cinema dialogues.”

Kalyani demanded the registration of a case on its own against Sreedhar, his immediate arrest, suspension from the Janasena, and disqualification as an MLA.

She also called for the intervention of the Women’s Commission.

YSRCP said it would stand firmly with the survivor and continue its fight for justice, warning that unless strong action is taken, atrocities against women could escalate.

