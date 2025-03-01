University of Hyderabad to probe under construction portico collapse

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced the formation of a committee by March 3 to investigate the collapse of a temporary support structure at an under-construction portico on its campus, which injured 11 workers on Thursday night. The incident has sparked student protests, with demands for accountability, compensation for the injured, and the resignation of university officials for alleged negligence.

The collapse occurred around 8:30 pm, reportedly due to accidental contact between a boom pump and scaffolding, causing the temporary structure at the University of Hyderabad to fail.

Emergency teams, including police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were deployed for rescue operations. While two workers received first aid on campus, nine others were hospitalized but later discharged. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), responsible for the construction, has been directed to submit a detailed report on the incident and implement corrective and preventive measures across all campus construction sites. The university has also mandated that medical expenses be covered by the contractor and compensation provided as per labour laws.

In addition to investigating this incident, the committee will conduct a safety audit of all ongoing construction projects on campus. Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad students have demanded an autonomous inquiry involving their union and called for a halt to all construction activities until safety is ensured.

CPWD officials stated that safety gear prevented severe injuries and assured that compensation would be paid. However, students criticized the administration for failing to ensure worker welfare and vowed to continue protests until their demands are met.