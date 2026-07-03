Communal clash in Delhi over flag raised during Muharram

New Delhi: Communal tension erupted in Delhi’s Sagarpur with Hindutva organisations seen openly threatening Muslims and reciting Hanuman chalisa following a controversy during Muharram over a “Pakistani flag.”

According to reports, on the day of Muharram, which fell on Friday, June 16, a video of a child waving a flag was widely shared. Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers raised concerns, claiming it was a Pakistani flag. When notified, the Delhi Police rejected the allegations, saying no such flag was displayed. Then on Tuesday, June 30, days after Muharram had passed, the same workers, joined by local residents, gathered in a park in the neighbourhood to recite the Hanuman Chalisa as a form of “protest.”

What began after that was a differing version of events, with Bajrang Dal workers claiming miscreants pelted stones from the rooftop, and the Muslim residents alleged that the workers attacked women from their community.

Foej Media reported that a woman had tied two goats inside the park, and when she returned to take them, some individuals at the site harassed and abused her. When other women questioned the members, they, too, were assaulted, including children present with the group, the Muslim side said.

Threats against life issued

The situation escalated with footage from the neighbourhood showing BJP-linked worker Vipin Rajput leading other right-wing organisations to launch an attack against the Muslim community by making inflammatory remarks over the loudspeaker. In one of the clips, Rajput can be seen brandishing a sickle, saying, “Gardan katna chahiye (Their necks should be cut open).”

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The footage also shows stones being pelted at houses, and amid the chaos, a police officer is seen taking cover, unable to take action. “Even the police are unable to do anything. Look at the state of the area; these police officers are also not doing anything. They are assaulting, abusing people, but nothing is happening,” the person said.

Communal tension erupted in Delhi's Sagarpur with Hindutva organisations reportedly targeting minority households, pelting stones and assaulting women, while police remained stationary, unable to intervene. pic.twitter.com/gnAb4ILUDX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 3, 2026

The Delhi Police have maintained that the situation in the area remains peaceful.