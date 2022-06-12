Communal polarization will adversely impact country’s progress: KTR

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao on Saturday attacked both the BJP and the Congress parties while inaugurating several developmental works in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion, the IT minister exhorted the youth to fight the communal hatred spread by the opposition just to garner votes and come to power. He said that communal polarization in India is being discussed around the world tarnishing the good image of India.

KTR informed that the 25 crore Muslim community staged protests all over India after the Friday prayers. He questioned as to who was behind such communal hatred that led to protests by the Muslims.

The minister further said that if the opposition really cares about the society then they should think about the villages and towns that do not have access to power, water supply, roads and other facilities instead of spreading hatred. He said that the country will progress only when we work together.

KTR said that the financial situation of India and China was the same in1987. But after 35 years, China’s financial status stands at US $ 16 trillion and in comparison, India stands at a mere 3 trillion dollars. He said that China took it as a challenge and competed with advanced countries but India remained behind as it was busy with communal and caste politics.

KTR said that under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the TRS government has developed the state for 8 years in many fields. “Development works worth Rs 100 crores inaugurated by me is a testament on how the State is being developed. Khammam corporation has bagged first place in the finest corporation in terms of development in the State”, he said.

The TRS government has also succeeded in addressing the water issues in the State, KTR said. The farmers are happy with the work done by the KCR.

“The Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes both in villages and towns and cities are a huge success with the development works carried out by the government under this scheme”, KTR said.

The IT minister severely criticized both and BJP said that both these parties are responsible for the state and the country’s backwardness.

The minister inaugurated a cable bridge built on Khammam Lake Tank Bund budget of Rs.11.69 crore. He also inaugurated Sada Park in the city as well as 240 BHK houses. He also participated in the Patna Pragati program at Raghunath Palam Mandal.