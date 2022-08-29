Communal rioting highest in Jharkhand, Maharashtra: NCRB

Jharkhand and Maharashtra topped the communal riots last year with 100 and 77 cases respectively, said the National Crime Records Bureau Data (NCRB) release, 2021.

Bihar topped the country in caste conflict violence with 201 cases. It also topped in water disputes with 205 cases and in agrarian violence with 743 cases. Bihar is the only state to report on agrarian violence. Other states have zero cases.

Andhra Pradesh topped in booking cases relating to ‘offences promoting enmity between different groups’ with 123 cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 118 cases, Tamilnadu with 94 cases and Telangana with 86 cases. Interestingly, Jharkhand reported only 10 cases.

Regarding Section 153A and Section 153AA of the Indian Penal Court that pertains to ‘promoting enmity between different groups,’ Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh share the same place with 108 cases booked. Tamilnadu reported 91 cases while Telangana reported 84 cases.

At all-India levels, there is an increase of cases of unlawful assembly in 2021 with 14,157 registered cases.

It is followed by communal riots registering 378 cases, 857 cases in 2020 and 438 cases in 2019; offences of promoting enmity between different groups were at 1,104 cases with 1,886 cases in 2020 and 1,116 cases in 2019; promoting enmity between groups were at 1,047 cases with 1,804 cases in 2020 and 1,058 cases at 2019; imputation and assertions prejudicial to national integration at 57 cases with 82 cases in 2020 and 58 cases in 2019.

At the all-India level, cases of sedition stood at 76 with 73 cases in 2020 and 93 cases in 2019 and offences against the state were at 149 cases, with 172 cases in 2020 and 163 cases in 2019.