Communal tensions in Kadapa over ‘Tipu Sultan’ or ‘Hanuman Circle’ name row

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Almaspet Circle and surrounding areas, and additional forces have been deployed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:56 pm IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 6:17 pm IST
Police and civilians gather around a shrine in a busy urban area during daytime.

Hyderabad: A name change proposal for a place in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh resulted in communal tension and stone pelting on Saturday, May 9.

The controversy erupted over the renaming of Almaspet Circle as Tipu Sultan Circle by the local Muslims, claiming they had administrative permission.

As news spread, local right-wing affiliated groups strongly opposed the new name and preferred the junction be named Hanuman Circle.

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Things heated up on Saturday after the right-wing supporters tried to install a 30-foot Hanuman statue at the circle, angering the Muslim community.

Both sides pelted stones at each other, and slogans were raised.

On information, police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to diffuse the row. However, a Circle Inspector and two constables were injured, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge.

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Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Almaspet Circle and surrounding areas, and additional forces have been deployed.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th May 2026 5:56 pm IST|   Updated: 9th May 2026 6:17 pm IST

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