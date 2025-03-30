Communities appeal to Telangana BC Panel for new caste names

Hyderabad: The Dommari and Pichakuntla communities have appealed to the Telangana Backward Classes (BC) Commission to consider changing their caste names, citing discomfort and negative societal perceptions associated with their current identities.

These requests were made during the Commission’s visit to the Rajanna Sircilla district on March 26, where they engaged with various community members to better understand their concerns.

Dommari community’s appeal

During their visit, the Commission interacted with the Dommari community in areas such as Mahalakshmi Veedi, Vemulawada, and Geethnagar.

The members of this community expressed a desire to change their caste name to “Gaade Vamshiyulu,” highlighting the stigma they face due to their current designation.

Pichakuntla community’s appeal

Similarly, the Pichakuntla community, who met with the Commission in New Urban Colony and at the Sircilla market yard in Indiranagar, voiced their discomfort about being identified by their caste name in educational and government institutions.

They requested a change to alleviate embarrassment and promote a more positive social image.

Thammalla community’s appeal

Additionally, the Thammalla community in Vemulawada made an appeal for caste certificates that explicitly identify them as “Thammalla” rather than broader classifications like “Shudra” or “Non-Brahmin.”

This distinction is particularly important for them as it affects their ability to secure work as archakas (temple priests) and other roles related to temple activities.

In response to these concerns, G Niranjan, Chairman of the BC Commission, reassured the communities that their requests for name changes would be reviewed next month.

He emphasized that the 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes would continue to apply to all castes under the Commission’s purview.