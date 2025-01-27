Community health center at Rs 11.5 cr to come up in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Apart from the the 30-bed facility, the community center in Vatepally will also have five bed dialysis wing.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th January 2025 11:31 am IST
Community health center worth Rs 11.5 cr to come up in Telangana's Sangareddy
Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha inspects the health center construction in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, January 26, inspected the location for a community health center in Sangareddy district.

The minister asked the health officials to ensure that all types of medical services are provided in the 30-bed hospital set up in Vatpally. He instructed the officials to ensure that the hospital building and the staff rest houses are constructed with the sanctioned funds.

Apart from the the 30-bed facility, the community center in Vatpally will also have five bed dialysis wing.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=
Also Read
Telangana CM’s proposal for raising professors’ retirement age sparks debate

Narasimha said, “If this community hospital is made available, medical services will improve in Vatpally, Alladurgam, Raikode, Regode, Nyalkal, and other mandals under Andole and Narayankhed constituencies.”

Officials were asked to expedite the construction of the health center.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 27th January 2025 11:31 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button