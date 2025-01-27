Community health center at Rs 11.5 cr to come up in Telangana’s Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, January 26, inspected the location for a community health center in Sangareddy district.

The minister asked the health officials to ensure that all types of medical services are provided in the 30-bed hospital set up in Vatpally. He instructed the officials to ensure that the hospital building and the staff rest houses are constructed with the sanctioned funds.

Apart from the the 30-bed facility, the community center in Vatpally will also have five bed dialysis wing.

Narasimha said, “If this community hospital is made available, medical services will improve in Vatpally, Alladurgam, Raikode, Regode, Nyalkal, and other mandals under Andole and Narayankhed constituencies.”

Officials were asked to expedite the construction of the health center.