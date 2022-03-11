Companies to recruit over 2K candidates at job fair in Telangana

Job fair is going to be held in Nizamabad

Updated: 11th March 2022 9:14 am IST
Hyderabad: Job Fair to be held in Government ITI College
Hyderabad: A job fair is going to be organized in Nizamabad District of Telangana. At the fair, over 25 companies are going to offer more than 2000 jobs.

The job fair is going to be organized by the Telangana State Society for Training and Employment Promotion (TSSTEP) in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service.

Companies such as Apollo Pharmacy, Swiggy, TATA Play, TriGeo Technologies, TATA AIG Insurance, HDFC Sales etc., are going to participate in the fair which is going to be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 13.

Eligibility for job fair in Telangana

In order to be eligible for the job fair in Telangana, the candidates must hold any of the following qualifications

  • 10th, 12th, undergraduate
  • BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline
  • MBA, MCA, MCS
  • Diploma – All Discipline
  • BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline
  • Post Graduate – All Discipline
  • B.Pharm, M.Pharm
  • Hotel Management

Address of the fair

The fair is going to be held at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Nizamabd District, Telangana.

Interested candidates must register online (click here for registration). For further details, candidates can dial 7097655912 or 9030047303.

Job fair in Hyderabad

Last month, TSSTEP in collaboration with the Dhruv Consulting Service also conducted a job fair in Hyderabad. In the fair which was organized at Youth Hostel, near Boats Club, Rani Gunj, 60 companies participated.

A total of 8671 candidates took part in the fair. Out of them, 970 have been selected, 2930 have been shortlisted and 550 are waiting for the results.

In another job fair which was organized in Khammam, Telangana, 37 companies participated and 5400 students attended. Out of the total candidates who took part in the fair, 560 have been selected whereas, 1008 have been shortlisted. Another 400 candidates are waiting for the results.

Job fair in Adilabad

The organizers of the fair are also going to organize job mela at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Adilabad District, Telangana.

It will be organized from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 12, 2022.

