Compete pending SNDP works quickly: GHMC commissioner

He directed officials to facilitate the work under the Hyderabad City project.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th September 2025 9:40 pm IST
GHMC commissioner RV Karnan at the review meet in Hyderabad
GHMC commissioner RV Karnan at the review meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, September 16, instructed engineers to speed up the pending Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Hyderabad.

At a review meeting with zonal commissioners, project engineers, planning and land acquisition officers at the GHMC headquarters, Karnan was briefed on the obstacles faced, especially during field work. Assuring no funds shortage, he urged the officers to complete the projects swiftly.

He also directed officials to facilitate the work under the Hyderabad City project.

MS Teachers

The GHMC commissioner instructed that utility shifting and remaining pending land acquisitions be completed on time.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 16th September 2025 9:40 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button