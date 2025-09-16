Compete pending SNDP works quickly: GHMC commissioner

Hyderabad: GHMC commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday, September 16, instructed engineers to speed up the pending Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works in Hyderabad.

At a review meeting with zonal commissioners, project engineers, planning and land acquisition officers at the GHMC headquarters, Karnan was briefed on the obstacles faced, especially during field work. Assuring no funds shortage, he urged the officers to complete the projects swiftly.

He also directed officials to facilitate the work under the Hyderabad City project.

The GHMC commissioner instructed that utility shifting and remaining pending land acquisitions be completed on time.