Sarfaraz Ahmad appointed managing director of Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Ahmad, on Tuesday, September 16, assumed charge of the managing director for Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, with full additional responsibilities, relieving NVS Reddy from the post.

Three more IAS officers were transferred as per Government Order 1241.

Srijana G, IAS, has also been relieved from her post of Director of Women Development and Child Welfare (WCD) and has been replaced by Shruti Ojha, IAS.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail gets 20 transgender security guards

Krishna Aditya S, IAS, has been given full additional charge as Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS), relieving K Seetha Lakshmi from the post.

Additionally, Kota Sreevatsa, IAS, has been appointed as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner of HMDA (General) and given full additional charge of the post of HMDA secretary. R Upender Reddy has been transferred.



