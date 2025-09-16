Hyderabad Metro Rail gets 20 transgender security guards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday appointed 20 transgender persons as security guards in the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

State Minister for Transgender Persons Adluri Laxman Kumar handed over appointment letters to the 20 transgenders.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision is that transgender persons should live with self-respect, the minister said, assuring that the state government would support them to live with dignity.

Senior bureaucrat of women, child welfare and SC development department Anita Ramachandran said the government is implementing various programmes for the welfare of the transgender community, including special counseling rooms in government hospitals, skill development and financial assistance without bank linkages.

The Telangana government had in January this year inducted 39 transgenders as traffic assistants to help the city police.