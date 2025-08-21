Telangana govt to hire transgenders in other jobs after traffic dept

Hyderabad: Having got satisfied with the performance of transgenders working in the traffic police who were recruited as traffic assistants in the Hyderabad traffic police, the Telangana government is planning to recruit them in other departments.

The Hyderabad city police had enrolled transgenders to work as traffic assistants and to work under the regular sub inspectors in traffic duties.

After the performance was ranked satisfactory by evaluators, the Telangana government is planning to recruit them in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the TGSRTC in the second phase.

Sources said the Telangana government will recruit 25 transgenders in GHMC and 20 of them in TGSRTC to work as security officers. Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has to accord the permission and the recruitment will be held soon. The government is also in discussions with the IT companies regarding recruitment of the transgenders on security positions in the companies.

If the efforts are successful, more transgenders will get better employment opportunities, said officials. 39 transgenders were recruited as traffic police assistants in the police department in December last year. They performed the “traffic drill” before Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the police department on December 22.

To qualify for jobs in the Hyderabad police department, applicants were required to be at least 18 years old and below 40, an Indian citizen, and have passed at least the SSC examination. They must also possess a personal identity card issued by the concerned district magistrate.

An individual also has to be a resident of the Hyderabad commissionerate limits to be recruited for the posts. Physical standards for transgender women included a minimum height of 165 cm (160 cm for ST candidates).