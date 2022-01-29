Compete with us in development instead of indulging in hate politics: KTR to BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and asked them to stop hate-mongering politics and challenged them to compete with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in terms of development.

He criticized their loose talk, histrionics, and tactics of obstructing development stating that it was not politics nor did it do any good for the people of the state.

The minister reminded that the Reserve Bank of India had declared Telangana as the fourth-largest economic contributor to the country among other states. “Unfortunately, rather than supporting and funding such a vibrant state, the BJP government at the Centre is showing discrimination towards us,” he said, while addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for various development works in Badangpet, on Saturday.

The minister alleged that though the state urged the Center to provide relief during the floods of October 2020, after colonies were destroyed due to heavy rains, no response has been made to their pleas even as over 16 months have passed by. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to the rescue of a flood-hit Gujurat with helicopters and an immediate sanction of Rs 1,000 crore.

“Politics and power are given by people. They are not permanent and people are observing what those in power were doing for them,” stated KTR. He claimed that the central government in the last seven years has sanctioned as many as 7 IITs, 7 IIMs, 2 IISERs, and 157 medical colleges across the country, but none of them were granted to Telangana.

While questioning the BJP’s contribution to the Badangpet Municipal Corporation’s development, he demanded that they prove what they have done for the people of the state. He stated that the TRS government laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 371 crore on a single day in the BMC.

He challenged the BJP to sanction a package for the development of the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency and declared that the development of the state will not be hindered by their hate-mongering politics.

“We are spending Rs 371 crore for Badangpet Municipal Corporation, I dare you to sanction Rs 1,000 crore package for the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency. We are giving a Rs 2,000 pension in Telangana, but the BJP-ruled Gujarat is still paying a pension of Rs 500. If you are capable, get an additional pension of Rs 2,000 pension for Telangana,” stated KTR.