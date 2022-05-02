Compiling Shah Rukh Khan’s old Eid tweets and posts

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan has come to an end. This year Eid ul-Fitr will begin on the evening of May 2, and continue till the evening of May 3. The celebrations have already kick-started across India with crowded markets, decorated shops and houses.
Muslims put on new clothes and greet one another ‘Eid Mubarak,’ and children receive gifts and cash gift from elders, which is known as Eidi. They enjoy delectable dishes such as biryani, kebabs, and sweets.
As people including celebrities are gearing up to celebrate Eid with zeal, let’s have a quick recap of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s wishes from past years. SRK’s Eid wishes is one of the most awaited wishes among his fans.
Ligions of fans wait with the bated breathe outside Mannat in Mumbai to get a glimpse of King Khan on Eid.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is set to release on 25 January 2023. He also announced his collaboration with the award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’.