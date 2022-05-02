Compiling Shah Rukh Khan’s old Eid tweets and posts

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan has come to an end. This year Eid ul-Fitr will begin on the evening of May 2, and continue till the evening of May 3. The celebrations have already kick-started across India with crowded markets, decorated shops and houses.

Muslims put on new clothes and greet one another ‘Eid Mubarak,’ and children receive gifts and cash gift from elders, which is known as Eidi. They enjoy delectable dishes such as biryani, kebabs, and sweets.

As people including celebrities are gearing up to celebrate Eid with zeal, let’s have a quick recap of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s wishes from past years. SRK’s Eid wishes is one of the most awaited wishes among his fans.

Ligions of fans wait with the bated breathe outside Mannat in Mumbai to get a glimpse of King Khan on Eid.

Thank u all for spending your Eid with me… May God bless u all with health and happiness. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/eXBfmDzVMt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 5, 2019

Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug. pic.twitter.com/SQk67RO0sV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2020

Love is always only in the eyes….here’s all of ours to u on Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone & may ur families be happy & healthy. pic.twitter.com/afAvn2OJo3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2018

Eid Mubarak! Thank you for making my day special. And thank you for joining me on this glorious journey of 25 years. Love you all… pic.twitter.com/QGPWFZ6hwK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 26, 2017

Wishing everyone a happy Eid Al Adha. May all have Allah’s mercy and blessings, health and happiness. pic.twitter.com/MhFKldpwMm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 24, 2015

Eid Al Adha Mubarak to everyone. May all have the happiness that life has to offer.The littlest one wishes you too. pic.twitter.com/GzaumkwSE3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 6, 2014

@cricketwallah Eid Mubarak…have a good one — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 9, 2013

Eid Mubarak to everyone.May Allah fill your life with happiness. Look forward to reading the Takbirat in an open space in Ladakh.Insha Allah — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 19, 2012

Eid Mubarak…today we look for a higher spiritual plane…even if it means sacrificing material in the process. May Allah bless us all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 7, 2011

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is set to release on 25 January 2023. He also announced his collaboration with the award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’.