Complaint against Hyderabad police officials for manhandling ASHA workers

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against assistant commissioner of police (ACP) K Shankar and Sultan Bazaar circle inspector (CI) Srinivas Chary with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for allegedly manhandling and slapping an ASHA worker.

Earlier in the day, workers of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) protested at the Director of Medical Education’s office demanding an increment of salary to Rs 18,000, a pre-election promise of the Congress.

A video shows ASHA workers being detained by the police. In one such visual, an ASHA worker’s leg got stuck in between the door of the police van.

Withering in pain, she tries to communicate with the Sultan Bazaar inspector Srinivas Chary who was at that time closing the door. Screaming, she slaps the police inspector as a defence mechanism.

Following this, a few police officers including the Sultan Bazar assistant commissioner of police hit the ASHA worker. Amid the altercation, a police officer also pulled the ASHA worker’s saree.

The video went viral with netizens condemning the act.

Seeking action against the police officers, a complaint was lodged by advocate Immaneni Rama Rao with petition number 20380/IN/2024.

It is to be noted that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy promised to hike the salary of Asha workers during elections however, it is yet to be implemented. Some ASHA workers alleged that they did not receive the money for the survey of polio in Telangana. They added that the money was given to Anganwadi teachers instead.