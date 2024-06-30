Complaint filed against Hyderabad Cricket Association prez over irregularities

Hyderabad: Vanka Roma Singh, the Indian Crickets’ Association (ICA) women’s representative, has filed a complaint with the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president, secretary, and treasurer alleging that they have conducted substantial financial transactions unilaterally, bypassing the mandatory tender process, which she claimed is a violation of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations as mandated by the Supreme Court.

“During international and IPL matches, as well as various other projects involving significant financial transactions, these office bearers have acted unilaterally without issuing tenders, which is compulsory according to our bylaws and the Lodha Committee recommendations. One example is the awarding of a catering contract to an associate of an office bearer without calling for tenders or obtaining Apex Council approval,” she said in her complaint.

On complimentary IPL match tickets

Furthermore, Singh claims that the complimentary tickets provided for IPL matches were not accounted for in the Apex Council meeting, and it is reliably learned that they have been sold through the CEO of Solitaire Hotel in Secunderabad with the help of HCA office staff.

Singh also expressed fear for her safety, stating that she was openly threatened during an earlier Apex Council meeting.