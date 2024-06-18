HCA pays TSSPDCL Rs 1.64 cr to settle Uppal stadium power dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has restored the power supply to Uppal stadium after the outstanding sum of Rs 1.64 lakhs was cleared by the Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA on Tuesday, June 18.

HCA president Arshanapalli Jaganmohan Rao revealed that an electricity bill of about Rs 1.64 crore was outstanding, and that the association first paid Rs 15 lakh during an IPL match this year . On Tuesday, the association handed over a cheque of Rs 1,48,94,521 to TSSPDCL CMD Musharaf Ali Farooqui.

He said the association was considering paying the remaining amount in 4-5 instalments. However, keeping in mind the reputation of HCA, the association had to pay the whole amount at once, he said.

During the IPL season, due to the non-payment of the electricity bill, the TSSPDCL officials cut the electricity of the stadium while the players were practising. It tarnished the brand image of Hyderabad and Telangana, Rao told the CMD. He urged him to take stringent action against the overzealous officials.