Telangana: 2 held for manufacturing, selling Alprazolam drug in Sangareddy

Alprazolam, a highly addictive drug typically prescribed in small doses, was being manufactured in large quantities for illegal sale, particularly for adulterating toddy

Updated: 18th June 2024 9:49 pm IST
Hyderabad: A task force of the anti-narcotic cell with the Gummadidala Police apprehended two individuals involved in manufacturing and selling the drug Alprazolam in Kothapally village of Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District.

Officials seized 2.6 kilograms (Kg) of the Alprazolam drug and the entire manufacturing lab, along with equipment like acetic acid, ammonium carbonate, etc. used in manufacturing and mobile phones, from their possession.

The primary accused has been identified as Sai Kumar Goud, who was previously arrested in two NDPS cases for possession and sale of alprazolam, said the police. Along with him, Prabhakar Goud, G. Anji Reddy, and K. Rakesh formed a gang and used previously employed knowledge in pharmaceutical laboratories to run an illicit drug production unit, said the police.. 

Based on credible information received, the police apprehended the accused and registered a case under Section 8(c) read with 21(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The police have also cautioned the general public not to fall prey to drugs or gangs. For any information or assistance regarding drug-related activities, the public is encouraged to contact the authorities at the provided helpline number. Phone No.8712671111

