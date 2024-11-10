Complaint filed against Telangana CM over remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam (BRSVV) leaders on Saturday, November 9 filed a complaint against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his alleged remark against BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

BRSVV and GHMC coordinator Mir Qurram Ali filed the complaint alleging that chief minister along with state roads and buildings minister Komati Venkat Reddy had threatened to ‘cut the body of K Chandrasekhar Rao into pieces and throw him in the Musi River’.

Ali claimed that the remarks were made during a public meeting in Vaddepally village of Nalgonda district.

CM Revanth’s remark on KCR

During the Musi padyatra, the chief minister said that no obstruction would be tolerated in the Musi riverfront development project. “Anyone who tries to disrupt the Musi riverfront development project will be cut into pieces and thrown into the Musi River,” CM Revanth remarked.

Telangana CM remark on Musi Riverfront development and KCR pic.twitter.com/73pCEvjEjg — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) November 10, 2024

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who accompanied Revanth during the Padayatra, said he would do the same to KCR, “I am telling you to stay in the farmhouse. If you come out and speak against the Musi riverfront development, we will cut you into pieces and throw you in the Musi river.”