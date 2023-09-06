Complaint lodged against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Lucknow

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th September 2023 9:35 am IST
DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Photo: Twitter.

Lucknow: A complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been filed by the members of Hindu Mahasabha over his controversial remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.

The Mahasabha members have demanded legal action against him.

Also Read
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan’ remark is ‘hate speech’: Eminent citizens to CJI

The complaint was filed at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

MS Education Academy

State president of Hindu Mahasabha, Rishi Trivedi along with many other members of the outfit, reached Hazratganj police station and handed over the complaint letter, requesting to register a case under various IPC sections.

“Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has publicly insulted Sanatana Dharma and Hindus by calling Sanatana Dharma as dengue, corona and infectious diseases. There is a lot of anger among the Hindus and saints due to such statements,” said Trivedi.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th September 2023 9:35 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button