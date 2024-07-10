Complete Eco Park on Himayat Sagar lakefront near Hyderabad: KTR to Revanth

Hyderabad: Former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to complete the Eco Park project on the Himayat Sagar Lakefront at Kothwalguda near Hyderabad.

He remarked that the project which began under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration came to a stand still after the pink party left office last year.

“We had launched an ambitious project called the ‘Eco Park’ on the Himayat Sagar Lakefront at Kothwalguda near Hyderabad in about 125 acres with attractions such as, India’s largest Aviary, Aquarium, Boardwalks, landscaped parks and weekend camping options etc The project was launched in Oct 2022 and works were progressing till we relinquished office (pics below) Now, I’ve learnt that the project has come to a standstill in the last few months for lack of support from the administration.

I request @TelanganaCMO to take this project forward and make sure Hyderabadis have a great family getaway as we had conceptualised,” he said on X.

Himayat Sagar Eco Park project

Spanning across a total area of 125 acres, the Himayat Sagar Eco Park project is being constructed on two land parcels separated by the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The larger section, covering 85 acres, is located on one side of the ORR, while the smaller 40-acre plot lies on the opposite side, connected by a bridge that will allow seamless access for visitors.

The eco-park is designed to offer a diverse range of attractions and amenities that cater to the interests of all age groups.

The Aquatic Bird Park

One of the key highlights of the Himayat Sagar Eco Park project will be the Aquatic Bird Park, which aims to provide a safe haven for migratory and resident birds, allowing visitors to observe them in their natural habitat. Adjacent to the Aquatic Bird Park, an Aviary will showcase a variety of bird species in a more controlled environment.

Nature enthusiasts will delight in the Butterfly Park, which will feature a carefully curated collection of indigenous and exotic butterfly species.

For cultural and entertainment purposes, the eco-park will boast an Amphitheater that can accommodate up to 1,200 people for open-air performances, cultural events, and public gatherings. Visitors seeking a glimpse into rural life can explore the Rural Huts, which will showcase traditional architecture and lifestyle elements from various regions of Telangana.

Food Courts will cater to the culinary preferences of all visitors, offering a range of local and global cuisines.

The park’s artistic side will be highlighted by the Sculpture Park, which will display works by renowned artists, while the Mountain Biking Tracks will appeal to adventure enthusiasts. The entire eco-park will be meticulously landscaped with a variety of trees, shrubs, and flowering plants, creating a visually stunning and serene environment.

To ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for visitors, the eco-park will feature an entrance pavilion with welcoming arches, a central pavilion with ticketing counters and guard rooms, and well-maintained walkways spanning 2.5 km.

Two art pavilions will showcase rotating exhibits, while the flower terrace will provide a picturesque backdrop for photographs. Picnic areas, restrooms, and decorative lighting will add to the overall convenience and ambiance of the park.

Rs 75 crore budget

The HMDA has allocated a budget of Rs 75 crore for the development of the Himayat Sagar Eco Park project, with Rs 35.6 crore already spent on the project so far.

The first phase of the eco-park was inaugurated by then MA&UD minister KTR in 2023, and work on the remaining phases is yet to be completed.