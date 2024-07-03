Hyderabad Sailing Week begins at Hussain Sagar Lake

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Sailing Week began in Hussain Sagar Lake on Tuesday. It was flagged off by Lt. Gen. JS Sidana, Director General, EME, Senior Colonel Commandant, and Patron of the EME Sailing Association.

The EME Sailing Association organizes the event and serves as a YAI Ranking Event, featuring competitions across multiple classes.

Around 100 sailors from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Haryana, and several other states will participate.

On July 7, the races will end with a prize distribution.

Hyderabad Sailing Week

It is an annual event conducted at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

The current event is the 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week.

Hussain Sagar: One of the popular tourist spots in Hyderabad

Hussain Sagar, built by Ibrahim Quli Qutb Shah in 1563, is one of the popular tourist spots in Hyderabad.

The heart-shaped lake was named after Hussain Shah Wali, Master of Architecture. It was the main source of water supply before the construction of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

The Buddha statue at the center of the lake was erected in 1992.

As it is a popular tourist spot, Hyderabad Sailing Week is held at the lake every year.