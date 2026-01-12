Complete list of 2026 Golden Globe Award winners

Los Angeles: The revolutionary saga “One Battle After Another” won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
“Hamnet” won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night.
Entering the night, “One Battle After Another” topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by “Sentimental Value” with eight.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host.
The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for “One Battle After Another.”
The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash.
Here’s a list of winners at Sunday’s Golden Globes:
- Motion picture, drama: “Hamnet”
- Motion picture, musical or comedy: “One Battle After Another”
- Male actor, motion picture, drama: Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent”
- Female actor, motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You”
- Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Timothee Chalamet for “Marty Supreme”
- Female supporting actor, motion picture: Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another”
- Male supporting actor, motion picture: Stellan Skarsgard for “Sentimental Value”
- Motion picture, non-English language: “The Secret Agent” of Brazil
- Motion picture, animated: “KPop Demon Hunters”
- Director, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another”
- Screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another”
- Cinematic and box office achievement: “Sinners”
- TV series, drama: “The Pitt”
- TV series, musical or comedy: “The Studio”
- Male actor, TV series, drama: Noah Wyle for “The Pitt”
- Female actor, TV series, drama: Rhea Seehorn for “Pluribus”
- Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart for “Hacks”
- Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen for “The Studio”
- Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: “Adolescence”
- Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Stephen Graham for “Adolescence”
- Female actor, limited series:, anthology series or made for TV movie: Michelle Williams for “Dying for Sex”
- Male supporting actor, television: Owen Cooper for “Adolescence”
- Female supporting actor, television: Erin Doherty for “Adolescence”
- Original song, motion picture: “Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”
- Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Goransson for “Sinners”
- Stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais for “Mortality”
- Podcast: “Good Hang With Amy Poehler”