Complete welfare hostel buildings in 3 months: Telangana Dy CM to officials

He also asked officials to send repair bills to the Finance Department every 15 days for prompt clearance

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2026 10:42 pm IST
Officials discussing progress on the complete welfare hostel buildings within three months.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday, March 14, directed officials to complete the construction of all welfare hostel buildings within three months so they can be used in the upcoming academic year.

Holding a pre-budget review meeting at the State Secretariat with Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman, he asked officials to send repair bills to the Finance Department every 15 days for prompt clearance and warned that negligence in completing summer repairs would not be tolerated.

He also asked officials to ensure timely submission of bills for hostel rents, electricity, cosmetics and outsourcing staff salaries, and said that the government was prioritising welfare hostel payments.

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He also held reviews with the Health, Forest and Endowments departments, and directed officials to promote medicinal plant cultivation under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, develop eco-tourism to encourage forest protection and focus on the development of heritage temples.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 14th March 2026 10:42 pm IST

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