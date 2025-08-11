Computer Science, IT dominate TG EAPCET 2025 with 91 pc allotments

Hyderabad: Technology-oriented courses have once again claimed the top spot in Telangana’s engineering admissions, with Computer Science and IT streams, including specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Cybersecurity with Blockchain achieving a 91% allotment rate in the TG EAPCET 2025 final phase. A total of 59,819 seats were filled in these high-demand fields.

Out of 91,649 engineering seats across 180 institutions, including 156 private colleges, 21 universities, and two private universities 80,011 were allotted, leaving 11,638 unclaimed. Fifty-one colleges, among them five universities, managed to fill every seat.

The EWS quota accounted for 6,085 admissions. Of 97,369 candidates who completed certificate verification, 40,837 exercised their web options.

Traditional branches continued to see uneven demand: Electrical and Electronics Engineering recorded 3,636 vacant seats, while Mechanical and Civil Engineering branches saw only 68.22% of their 7,675 seats taken.

Candidates allotted seats must self-report online and pay tuition at tgeapcet.nic.in by August 12, 2025. Missing the payment or reporting deadlines will lead to cancellation. Those reporting in person can take part in internal sliding on August 18–19 to change branches within their college, with fee reimbursement applying to eligible students.