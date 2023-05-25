Concerned over Satyendar Jain’s health condition, Kejriwal attacks Centre

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed his concern over Satyendar Jain’s health situation, and attacked the Central government for targetting AAP leaders.

Satyendar Jain, the jailed former health minister, was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital after he slipped in the washroom of Tihar jail.

“The person who worked tirelessly day and night to provide excellent treatment and promote good health to the public is now being targeted by a dictator who seeks to eliminate this virtuous individual,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

“This dictator is solely focused on his own agenda, disregarding the welfare of others. His self-centered nature blinds him from seeing the bigger picture. However, it is important to remember that a higher power is overseeing everything. God, in His infinite wisdom, will ensure justice prevails for all,” he said.

“I offer my prayers to God for Satyendar ji’s swift recovery. May God grant them the strength to confront and overcome these challenging circumstances,” he further wrote on Twitter.