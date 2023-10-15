Video: Owaisi asks PM Modi to show solidarity with Palestinian people

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with the Palestinian people saying the Palestine issue is not just of Muslims alone, it is a humanitarian issue and it is a matter of all those who want justice.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday night, the Hyderabad MP citing media reports said the “zaalim” Israeli government has bombarded Gaza with 6,000 bombs in the last six days due to which over 1,500 Palestinian people including children and women were killed and several thousands are injured.

Ethnic cleansing in Gaza: Owaisi

He alleged that whatever is happening in Gaza is “ethnic cleansing” and wanted the Indian government and the country to condemn “the war crimes” Israel is doing.

Owaisi said he stands with Palestine and will continue to do so, adding the poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless.

He alleged the “zaalim” Israeli government wants all people of Gaza to be removed and the world which talks of human rights is silent today.

‘Israel has been the occupier for 70 years’

Owaisi said for 70 years Israel has been the “occupier” and Palestine has been occupied territory. “You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the cruelty…We condemn violence whoever does it. This is ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people. Cruelty is being done on the people of Gaza. America, Britain, Europe have become mute spectators today,” Owaisi said.

Stop atrocities against Palestinians: Owaisi to Modi

Owaisi said “We would like to tell our Prime Minister…Modi ji stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians in Gaza…show solidarity with Palestine people. 10 lakh people out of the 21 lakh have been rendered homeless. That Netanyahu (Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu) is a devil, he is a war criminal. Houses are being destroyed and 6,000 bombs were used”.

“We would like to tell the Indian Prime Minister what Mahatma Gandhi had said Gandhi had said Palestine belongs to the Arabs. Palestine is land of the Arabs. It is sad that our government is silent. If we have to become a superpower and member of the UN Security Council with voting rights then our government and our country has to condemn the war crimes Israel is doing. Help the Palestinians who are being removed from Gaza,” he said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: On the Israel-Palestine conflict, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "The poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless…The world is silent…For 70 years Israel has been an occupier…You cannot see the occupation,… pic.twitter.com/9riNvVEOV1 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

Owaisi targets UP CM

Owaisi further said a Baba Chief Minister in our country said that book cases against those who take the name of Palestine. “Listen Chief Minister, I am wearing the flag of Palestine along with our tricolour. I stand with Palestine and will continue to do so. The Palestine issue is not just of Muslims alone, it is a humanitarian issue.”

