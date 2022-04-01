Conference by AIDS Society of India to be held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: ‘Confronting Pandemics with Proficiency, Precision and Persistence’ is the theme of the 13th national conference of the AIDS Society of India (ASICON) which will be held in Hyderabad from April 3 to 5 in virtual and in-person formats.

The ASICON scientific programme will include feature global leaders in the fight against AIDS and HIV-associated comorbidities and co-infections from countries including the USA, UK, Italy, among others.

According to Telangana Today, the event will contain scientific sessions with the latest research updated on HIV epidemiology, virology, immunology, pathogenesis, and strategy for early HIV diagnosis, pre-exposure prophylaxis, HIV in women, new-born, children and adolescents and more.

The conference will also offer a chance to discover lectures on what went well and what could have gone better in the past two years of maintaining the COVID-19 pandemic, AIDS/HIV and TB during the last two years.