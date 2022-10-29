‘Configuration change’ behind global Instagram outage: Meta

San Francisco: Meta has announced that ‘Configuration change’ was the reason behind the global Instagram outage.

The company said that it has fixed the issue that briefly made Instagram and Facebook inaccessible for some users, reports The Verge.

When trying to load either site on a desktop browser or display, affected users had encountered errors such as “page not available” or “feed not refreshing”.

But there were some users that were not impacted and were able to load all of Meta’s services without any problems.

Thousands of users from many parts of India and the world reported problems with the application.

On Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, over 900 users in India reported issues in accessing Instagram.

Many users took the microblogging platform Twitter to report the issue.

“Instagram freezes using Google Chrome browser. Cannot see stories or open users’ pages. It keeps loading,” an Instagram user said in a tweet.

“Everything quit working. Force closed and cleared cache. Even restarted my phone. Can’t see notifications. Can’t reply to comments,” another user commented.

During the last Instagram outage which occurred in September, nearly 34,000 users reported having trouble accessing the platform.