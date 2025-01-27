‘Confirm Jahannami’ Munawar Faruqui roasts ‘maulana’ at his show

In the video, Munawar Faruqui can be seen spotting a Maulana sitting in the audience during his performance

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian, actor, and rapper Munawar Faruqui is once again in the headlines after a video from his recent Dhandho show in Mumbai went viral on social media. Shared on Instagram by Munawar, the clip has garnered over 1.3 million likes and a staggering 19.9 million views. Scroll down to know why it has ignited conversations online.

In the video, Munawar spots a Maulana sitting in the audience during his performance. Known for his sharp wit, the comedian didn’t miss the opportunity to comment humorously, asking, “Arey, Maulana Sahab bhi aaye huye hain. Maulana Sahab, Asr, Maghrib?” The audience erupted in laughter as Munawar joked about the Maulana skipping his prayers to attend the comedy show. Taking it a step further, he sang, “Confirm Jahannumi hai…” leading to cheers and applause.

However, the internet has been divided over his remarks. While some found it humorous, others criticized him for being insensitive and disrespectful. Social media users questioned Munawar’s own religious responsibilities. “Namaz sirf Maulana Sahab par farz nahi hai, aap par bhi hai agar Musalmaan hain toh,” one netizen commented. Another remarked, “This happens when an uneducated person becomes a stand-up comedian.”

Munawar continues to thrive professionally. He has announced a world tour for 2025, with performances scheduled in London, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Dubai, Oman, Qatar, and more. Additionally, fans can look forward to his upcoming music video featuring Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi, which was recently shot in Nepal.

