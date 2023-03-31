Confirmed! Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob is dating THIS actress

Mumbai: Popular young model and television personality Baseer Ali has amassed a huge fan following after appearing in Splitsvilla 10 and MTV Roadies. He is the winner of MTV Splitsvilla season 10. Currently, he is playing the lead role in Kundali Bhagya which is a spin-off of KumKum Bhagya. The actor is grabbing headlines for his debut show and his fans are excited to watch him on TV again.

As netizens and fans of Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob were busy discussing his professional life, his personal life is also being discussed after Nikita Bhamidipati, one of the contestants of MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 has come out and revealed that she is in love with Kundali Bhagaya actor. Confirming her relationship with Baseer Bob, Nikita shared various pictures on social media platforms.



Earlier on March 13 this year, Nikita shared a picture of herself which also features Baseer Ali on Instagram. She wrote,” Used to say the sky’s the limit, now the sky’s our point of view.”

Recently, Nikita shared a photo on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “So proud of you my love, this is only just the beginning”.

Nikita has openly expressed her love for Baseer Ali and it is also rumoured that the duo will date each other for around one more year before getting hitched.

Do you think Baseer and Nikita make an adorable pair together?