Mumbai: Television’s favourite couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have once again grabbed headlines, but this time, the update may leave their fans a little disappointed. While wedding rumours around the duo have been making rounds for years, Tejasswi has now finally set the record straight.

The couple, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 15, has been one of the most adored pairs on television. Their fans have eagerly been waiting for wedding bells, especially after multiple speculations about their engagement and even secret marriage surfaced online. However, most of these rumours were later dismissed.

Now, in a recent interview with Bombay Times, Tejasswi opened up about her wedding plans with Karan and clearly stated that ‘marriage is not happening anytime soon’. Her statement has put an end to the latest buzz suggesting that the couple had already tied the knot in secret.

Earlier too, Karan had reacted to such rumours in a humorous way. Taking to X, he joked about getting married every few years, brushing off the speculation.

Interestingly, their close friend and actor Prince Narula had recently hinted that the couple might get married after Karan completes a work commitment. His statement had once again sparked excitement among fans.

Despite the strong bond they share, Tejasswi’s latest comment has made it clear that the couple is in no rush to take the next step. While their love story continues to win hearts, fans might have to wait a little longer to see them tie the knot.