Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and the buzz around the contestants is getting louder with each passing day. Amid the speculations, one unexpected yet exciting name is grabbing all the attention. He is none other than Viral Khan Sir! Yes, you read that right.

Khan sir to participate in Bigg Boss 19?

Known for his witty teaching style and massive YouTube following, Khan Sir aka Faizal Khan recently revealed during one of his classes that the makers of Bigg Boss have been approaching him to join the show for the past three years. And this year too, the offer came in.

In a now-viral video from his class, Khan Sir can be seen telling his students, “Bigg Boss waale baar baar bula rahe hain. Lekin maine har baar mana kar diya.” When students teased him about entering the house, he smiled and said, “Phir padhayega kaun? Tum log bologe wahan se live classes lo!”

The fun didn’t stop there. When students explained that fights happen in the Bigg Boss house, Khan Sir asked in his signature humour, “Yeh ladai muh se hoti hai ya haath se? Muh waali ladai mein maza nahi aata!”

Despite all the fun, Khan Sir made it clear that he has no intention of joining the show. “Humko in sab cheezon mein interest nahi hai. Na humein filmon mein jaana hai,” he said.

For those who don’t know, Khan Sir is one of India’s most loved educators, running the Khan GS Research Centre in Patna, and boasts over 24.8 million YouTube subscribers. He recently made headlines for his wedding with AS Khan in June that became hot topic in news and social media.

So, will Khan Sir join Bigg Boss 19? Let’s wait and see. The show is expected to begin from August 30.