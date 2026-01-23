Confirmed: Yumna Zaidi’s 2026 Pakistani Drama title revealed

Set to air this Ramzan, the serial marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail

Published: 23rd January 2026 1:41 pm IST
Yumna Zaidi
Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Islamabad: And the wait is finally over! Actress Yumna Zaidi’s much-anticipated Pakistani drama of 2026 has been officially announced, with its title finally revealed. Yumna is all set to romance leading Lollywood actor Hamza Sohail in the upcoming serial titled Dekh Magar Pyar Se.

For the unversed, the project was earlier reported to be tentatively titled Load Wedding, which was said to be only a working title. The makers have now confirmed Dekh Magar Pyar Se as the final name. The first look of the drama starring Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail is scheduled to be unveiled tomorrow, January 24.

Fans and viewers are already going gaga over the title. Reacting to the announcement, one social media user wrote, “So excited for them,” while another commented, “Can’t wait!”

Set to air this Ramzan, the serial marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail. The drama is penned by Saima Akram Chaudhry, known for her popular hits Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke, and Hum Tum.

The cast also includes seasoned actors Bushra Ansari and Arshad Mehmood, along with rising talent Rumaisa Khan. The makers have also introduced a new male lead, whose identity is currently being kept under wraps.

Promising a refreshing blend of romance, family emotions, and humour, slightly different from the writer’s usual formula, the drama is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ali Hassan and will air on HUM TV. Dekh Magar Pyar Se is expected to premiere after February 16, 2026, though the official release date is yet to be announced.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2026 1:41 pm IST

