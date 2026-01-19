Hyderabad: 2026 has kicked off on a strong note for the Pakistani entertainment industry, with several dramas already dominating Hindi- and Urdu-speaking households across the globe. While some shows are currently on air, many highly anticipated projects are gearing up for release in the coming months. Among them is Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail’s upcoming drama, tentatively titled Load Wedding, which has already created a buzz.

This Ramzan, viewers are in for a special treat as Yumna Zaidi and Hamza Sohail come together for the first time in a brand-new serial penned by Saima Akram Chaudhry, known for her popular hits Suno Chanda, Chupke Chupke, and Hum Tum. The drama has been shot across multiple Pakistani cities, including the hills of Nathiagali and the streets of Islamabad, Hyderabad, and Karachi, giving the story a vibrant and authentic backdrop.

The cast also features seasoned actors Bushra Ansari and Arshad Mehmood, along with rising talents such as Rumaisa Khan and a new male lead whose identity is still being kept under wraps.

Promising a mix of romance, family emotions, and humour with a refreshing twist away from the writer’s usual formula, the drama is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ali Hassan and will air on HUM TV.

Yumna and Hamzan’s drama is expected to premiere after February 16, 2026, though an official release date is yet to be announced.