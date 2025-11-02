Islamabad: One of Pakistan’s most celebrated and popular actresses, Yumna Zaidi, continues to win audiences hearts with her unmatched talent and remarkable script choices. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the leading ladies of Pakistani television. Her role as Meerub in the global hit drama Tere Bin skyrocketed her fame and earned her immense international recognition.

Yumna was last seen in drama Qarz-e-Jaan, where she portrayed the role of a lawyer, Nashwa. Since then, her fans have eagerly been waiting for updates on her next project and now, exciting details are finally out.

Yumna Zaidi’s upcoming Pakistani drama

According to the latest reports, Yumna Zaidi’s next drama is all set to release during Ramzan 2026, which means it will premiere after February 16, 2026. The actress will be seen opposite Hamza Sohail in Hum TV’s upcoming Ramzan special, directed by Ali Hassan, who is known for hits like FairyTale, Meem Se Mohabbat, and Jama Taqseem.

The drama is penned by Saima Akram Chaudhary, the writer behind some of Pakistan’s most loved Ramzan serials.

About Hamza Sohail

Hamza Sohail, another talented young star, has also been away from screens for a while. He was last seen in Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein opposite Sajal Aly, both on Hum TV. His return alongside Yumna Zaidi has already stirred excitement among fans, who are eager to witness this fresh new pairing on screen.

With such a strong team and a festive release window, this upcoming play is already shaping up to be one of the most awaited dramas of 2026.