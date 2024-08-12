Cong, allies conspiring to usher in economic anarchy: BJP on Hindenburg charges

New Delhi: Amid the heated uproar on Hindenburg Research’s latest report, the BJP on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Congress and its allies, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy with the US-based short-seller to ‘harm and destabilise’ Indian markets.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad professed, “After being rebuffed by the people of India, Congress party, its INDIA bloc allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India.”

He said that India is one of the fastest growing markets now and offers much promise to global as well as domestic investors. He professed that the Opposition wanted to derail this journey and for this it doesn’t hesitate to ally with India’s enemies.

Citing the timing of the report, he said that this was a deliberate attempt to influence the stock markets that were robustly and steadfastly moving to new heights in the third term of the Modi government.

“The Hindenburg report was released on Saturday, Sunday saw uproar by Congress and its allies. There was a motive to hurt the markets on Monday” he said and also added that he was glad that the strong fundamentals of the markets have held it steady.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said that the Hindenburg report was nothing but propaganda against the country, at the behest of those who have a history of peddling anti-India agenda.

Shedding light on the ‘real force’ behind the malicious report, he said, “George Soros, a serial propagandist against Indian democracy is the main investor in Hindenburg Research. He is the one who believes that the Modi government should be dislodged for upholding democratic principles.”

He said that the malicious and mischievous nature of the report is evident from the fact that instead of responding to the SEBI notice, it chose to attack the country’s institutions.

“SEBI had sent a notice to Hindenburg in July over its previous report on a business group. Rather than replying to the notice, it launched a malicious attack on the market regulator itself,” he informed.

The BJP MP further lambasted the Congress and asked what its current leadership wants to achieve by aligning with toolkit gangs and also urged the party veterans to ‘enlighten the existing lot’, over matters of national importance.

“Today, Congress politics comprises of Toolkit politics and chit politics. Party’s present leadership is involved in creating economic anarchy in India based upon fictitious report,” Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed.

“In their pathological hatred against Narendra Modi, Rahul-led Congress and toolkit gangs have developed hatred against the country itself,” Ravi Shankar Prasad professed.

“The question is before the Congress party and its politics as to what it wants by fanning agenda and propaganda spread by toolkit gangs,” he said.

The veteran leader further declared that the BJP would ‘expose’ this co-ordinated conspiracy by the Congress, INDIA bloc and Hindenburg and also saluted the small investors for standing firm in such times and giving a befitting reply to the conspiracy by foreign firms.