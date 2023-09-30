Cong collecting commissions for Telangana polls in Karnataka: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday targeted the Congress alleging the party leadership in adjoining Karnataka was collecting commission from contractors.

“Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened “Scamgress” No matter how much money they pump, people of Telangana can not be fooled Say NO to SCAMGRESS in TS,” said in a post on X.

Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress Government has started levying a “political election tax” of ₹500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress 😁



Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of Scams is legendary and that’s why… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 30, 2023

Revanth reacts

Reacting to the allegation, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy termed chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family as the ‘ Kalvakuntala scamily’.

Revanth Reddy took a shot at the BRS leadership and stated that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had ‘contracted a fever’ after the Congress announced six guarantees for the people of Telangana, while K T Rama Rao had ‘lost his mind’ after coming to know about it. “The BRS is saying Congress is corrupt. The fact is the KCR family is collecting commission even in their sleep,” he said.

Revanth Reddy alleged a commission of 30 percent was charged in the Dalit Bhandu scheme from beneficiaries and K T Rama Rao had himself confessed it. He also alleged that MLC Kavitha had taken Rs. 300 crores in the liquor scam and the whole country is aware of the corruption case.

He further said the Telangana government cannot run the administration and pay salaries unless “lands and liquor are sold”. Revanth Reddy said K T Rama Rao had sold acres of government land and was running a ‘mafia’ with a set of builders.

“You cannot stop the Congress party. Nor anyone else can do it,” he remarked.